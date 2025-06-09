Fiji, Kiribati unite to cut infant deaths

Sashi Kiran meets with Kiribati’s Ruth Cross Kwansing and Secretary Maurintekerapi in Fiji.

Pacific countries are working together to improve maternal health, child nutrition and social welfare systems.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states that Fiji remains committed to strengthening regional partnerships to support women, children and communities across the Pacific.

Kiran welcomed Kiribati’s Minister for Women, Youth, Sports and Social Affairs Ruth Cross Kwansing and Secretary Maurintekerapi during a courtesy visit to Fiji.

The meeting focused on Fiji’s maternal healthcare programmes, nutrition initiatives and social protection systems.

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The discussions explored how these programmes could support Kiribati’s efforts to reduce infant mortality and improve care for pregnant mothers.

Kiran also congratulated Kwansing on her appointment as the Pacific representative to the Commission on the Status of Women.

She says the appointment reflects the growing influence of Pacific women leaders on the international stage.

The Ministers also discussed improving healthcare access for mothers and children. They spoke about strengthening nutrition programs and social welfare systems across Pacific communities.