Tudravu remains confident in leading Joint Task Force

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says he remains fully confident in leading the Joint Task Force with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces despite growing public concern over armed military personnel being deployed in communities.

Speaking to the media, Tudravu stressed that the operational arrangement between the Fiji Police Force and the RFMF remains clear, with police retaining command while the military provides support on the ground.

“Everything is based on intelligence and based on the things that are happening on the ground. They are there to support the Fiji police. Is there a need for arms when supporting you? Situations require, and then we can deal with it.”

Questions have continued to emerge over the visibility of armed military personnel in neighbourhoods, particularly in situations where soldiers were seen operating without police officers present.

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When asked about those concerns, Tudravu maintained that the operations are being jointly managed and are being carried out according to the prevailing security environment.

The Commissioner declined to comment on whether the weapons carried by soldiers were loaded, saying that was a matter for the military to address.

Tudravu also revealed that RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai has again reassured him of the military’s full backing for the Joint Task Force and broader national security operations.

He says the Commander has made it clear that the military will continue supporting police in all ongoing operations across the country.

The Joint Task Force has been active in recent weeks as authorities intensify efforts targeting criminal activity and security threats.