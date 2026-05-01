Yalimaiwai targets faster time after record swim

Fiji swimmer Samuel Yalimaiwai is aiming to go even faster after breaking the Oceania men’s 50m breaststroke record in the heats at the Oceania Swimming Championships.

Despite setting a new record, Yalimaiwai says he is still chasing his personal goal of a 27-second swim in the final.

He says he came close in the heats but is satisfied with the record.

“I was trying to get a 27 in the heats, didn’t get it, I was close, but I’m glad that I got the record, so I can’t complain.”

Article continues after advertisement

Yalimaiwai says the achievement comes after months of hard work and sacrifice in training.

“It feels amazing. I’ve been aiming for this all year because this is my main event, and I’m glad I got the record in the heats.”

While attention has turned toward the Commonwealth Games, he says his focus remains on the Oceania Championships, which will also influence national selection.

“I’m not really sure yet because selection is based on this competition, so I’m just focusing on this meet, doing my best and hopefully getting selected.”

He also praised Team Fiji’s performance, highlighting the impact of younger athletes in the squad.

“I think we have a really amazing team, a lot of young athletes out here, and I think our performances so far have been really good. We’ve shown other countries that we can compete in all our races.”

Yalimaiwai returns to the pool for the 4x100m relay later today.

LIVE coverage continues on FBC Sports.