Young female referees shine at OFC U15 tournament

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Three emerging female match officials from Fiji have earned selection for the ongoing OFC U15 Girls Development Tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka, highlighting the continued growth of women’s football officiating in the country.

Kajal Prasad has been appointed as a referee for the tournament, while Sainimili Salaceva and Shimirti Ritika Rao are serving as assistant referees alongside officials from across Oceania.

They are joined by technical instructor Andrew Raj Sharan and fitness instructor Anit Kumar, who are also part of the tournament’s officiating panel.

The appointments are seen as another encouraging milestone for women’s football development in Fiji, particularly in the area of refereeing.

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The trio secured their selections through strong performances, regular training and fitness preparation, giving them the opportunity to gain valuable international exposure at youth level competition.

Fiji Football Referees Director Avinesh Narayan praised the young officials for their dedication and commitment to the sport.

“We are proud of these young ladies for their commitment, discipline, and willingness to learn. Their selection is a reward for the hard work they have put into their training and development.”

He added that Fiji Football remains focused on building pathways for women in refereeing and helping young officials progress through the ranks.

“Refereeing is not only about controlling matches, but it also helps build confidence, leadership, and decision-making skills. We hope their achievement inspires more young girls around the country to take up refereeing.”

Narayan also acknowledged the contribution of instructors and senior referees in preparing the next generation of officials for international tournaments.

Meanwhile, Narayan and FIFA referee Veer Singh are currently in New Zealand for the final round of the OFC Professional League.

The tournament continues to provide important exposure for Fiji’s referees as football development opportunities expand throughout the Oceania region.