Eurovision semi-final opens in Vienna amid Gaza war tensions

source : reuters

The Eurovision Song Contest got ​off to a tense start in Vienna on Tuesday with the first semi-final featuring Israel, whose attendance ‌prompted five countries to boycott over the Gaza war, though an initial street protest was barely noticeable.

The contest, traditionally a good-natured celebration of pop music and high camp now in its 70th year, has become mired in crisis over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led ​attack of October 7, 2023.

The public broadcasters of five countries – Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia – are boycotting ​this year’s event, making it the smallest since 2003 with 35 entries. That will also most ⁠likely reduce viewership from last year’s estimated 166 million, more than the Super Bowl’s 128 million.

‘WE WILL NOT BE TERRORISED’

Article continues after advertisement

The tension ​in the city was palpable ahead of the semi-final, which began at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), though inside the concert hall where it ​was held there were only cheers for Israel during a roll-call of countries taking part. There were many Israeli flags in the crowd.

“We won’t let ourselves be terrorised into silence,” Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig of the Social Democrats said on Friday in an angry response to a ​small group of pro-Palestinian protesters who blew whistles at a concert he was speaking at.