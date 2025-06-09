Labasa sees safer nights under joint patrols

The Labasa Taxi Association says ongoing joint operations between the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have made a noticeable difference to night-time safety in Labasa Town and surrounding areas.

Association chair Mahen Prasad says the increased security presence has helped reduce late-night activity in town, with fewer groups seen roaming the streets and a calmer overall night-time environment.

“We have seen the party scene and drugs going together, both increasing before, but now things have really slowed down. The town is now quiet at night and we are no longer seeing people roaming around.”

Prasad says illegal transport operators also disappear whenever checkpoints are set up, improving order on the roads.

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He says although Labasa has not experienced major crime compared to other areas, the joint operations are helping maintain public safety and giving people from Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata more confidence when moving around town.

Prasad adds that road safety has also improved, particularly during weekends and late-night hours.

The joint operations have been ongoing in recent weeks across Labasa and other parts of the Northern Division.

Members of the public are being urged to report any suspicious or criminal activity on 1681.