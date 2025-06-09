Russia targets Ukraine civilians after ceasefire ends

source : AAP NEWS

Russian forces have launched attacks in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk ‌region, killing at least six people, after the expiry of a US-mediated ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched ‌more than 200 drones overnight on Tuesday, putting an end to hopes that the three-day ceasefire that ended on Monday would be extended.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, ‌meanwhile, said his country’s forces had struck gas facilities in Russia’s central Orenburg region, more than 1500km from its borders.

A drone attack on an apartment building in Zelenskiy’s hometown, the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killed two and injured four, including the dead couple’s nine-month-old granddaughter, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha and the head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram.

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The child’s leg was ‌severed.