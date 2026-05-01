SGS focuses on title defense

Suva Grammar School’s Under-15 side is aiming to defend its Vodafone Deans Trophy title this year, with preparations beginning just two weeks after last season’s final.

Team manager Debra Gucake says the team set its goals early and remains confident of achieving them.

Speaking after today’s pre-season match against Lelean Memorial School, Gucake said she was pleased with the performance the side delivered on home ground.

She also thanked the parents for their continued support since the start of the team’s pre-season campaign.

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Gucake says the parents’ presence has been a huge source of motivation for the players, who appreciate the backing they continue to receive.

“There’s still a lot more room for improvement, we have around four weeks left before the season starts, and the boys are looking confident.”

The school’s Under-14 side also reached the final last year but lost to Queen Victoria School.