Parliament urged to rebuild trust

Fiji is at a decisive moment in its history and Parliament must help rebuild trust and unity, says Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko.

Speaking at the Social Cohesion and Reconciliation (SCORE) Index Assessment dialogue in Suva, Jitoko said leaders have a key role in strengthening relationships between communities and institutions.

He said Fiji’s ongoing national reviews, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Constitution Review Commission, show people want a more accountable and transparent society.

Jitoko told Members of Parliament they are the direct link between government and the people.

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He said communities expect leaders not only to make laws, but also to explain them in ways people understand.

The Speaker said the SCORE assessment gives an evidence-based picture of how people view trust, inclusion, governance and social harmony in Fiji.

He said the findings show both strengths and challenges within society.

Jitoko said there are strong signs of community resilience and peaceful co-existence. However, he warned that structural inequalities and growing divisions could threaten national unity if left unaddressed.

He said the assessment gives leaders a practical tool to guide policy discussions and legislative priorities.

Jitoko urged MPs to focus on solutions rather than political blame.

He said social cohesion is built within communities, not only inside Parliament.

Jitoko also called on leaders to promote shared values and a stronger sense of belonging among all Fijians.

The SCORE assessment forms part of Fiji’s broader reconciliation efforts and was presented to MPs and stakeholders during the Suva dialogue.