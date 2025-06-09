Eurovision opens in Vienna amid Gaza conflict boycotts

source : reuters

The Eurovision Song Contest got off ​to a tense start in Vienna on Tuesday as Israel competed in the first semifinal amid a boycott by ‌five countries over the Gaza war.

The contest, traditionally a good-natured celebration of pop music and high camp now in its 70th year, has become mired in crisis over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023.

The public broadcasters of five countries – Spain, the Netherlands, ​Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia – are boycotting this year’s event, making it the smallest since 2003 with 35 entries.

That ​will also most likely reduce viewership from last year’s estimated 166 million, more than the Super Bowl’s ⁠128 million.

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‘WE WILL NOT BE TERRORISED’

The tension in the city was palpable ahead of the semi-final, though inside the concert hall ​where it was held only cheers for Israel were audible during its performance. There were many Israeli flags in the crowd.

Israel’s ​was among the 10 entries that received enough points from national juries and a public vote on Tuesday to qualify for the final on Saturday, out of 15 competing.

“We won’t let ourselves be terrorised into silence,” Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig of the Social Democrats said on Friday in an ​angry response to a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters who blew whistles at a concert he was speaking at.