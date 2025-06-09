Alleged hit men charged over plot to kill crime boss

Two men have been arrested over an alleged plot to kill a crime boss, joining four others. (HANDOUT/New South Wales Police Force)

Two alleged hit men have been arrested and charged after a months-long investigation into an alleged plot to take out a prominent underworld figure.

Two alleged hit men have been charged after a foiled hit on an underworld boss sparked a months-long investigation and resulted in multiple arrests.

Staged vehicles, surveillance, getaway drivers and would-be killers were involved in the alleged plot to take out a prominent organised crime figure in Sydney.

After four people were arrested last month, NSW Police announced on Tuesday they had arrested and charged two more, who they believe were the would-be assassins.

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The alleged conspiracy began to unravel after police spotted a grey BMW sedan with cloned plates at Bankstown, in Sydney’s west, about 3pm on Friday, September 26.

The driver was wearing a hooded jumper and surgical face mask and sped off from the scene when approached by officers, police allege.

A pursuit was ultimately called off due to safety concerns and a loaded handgun was allegedly found discarded nearby.

It was taken for forensic examination along with the BMW, which was found abandoned a short time later on Beaconsfield Street in Revesby.

Local police referred the investigation to State Crime Command’s Taskforce Falcon after providing the initial response.

Detectives uncovered several parties allegedly involved at various stages of the intended murder, from surveillance of the target to would-be killers.

Three men and one teenage boy were arrested in April following a six-month-long investigation.

At the time, police said the two men in the car, who were suspected of being on their way to assassinate the target, had not yet been arrested.

On Tuesday, police announced those alleged offenders had been charged with a range of offences including conspiracy to murder.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at Silverwater, in Sydney’s west, on April 30 and was charged with conspire and agree to murder any person, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Then, on Monday, a 28-year-old man was arrested.

He was charged with conspire and agree to murder any person, possess unregistered firearm-pistol, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.

Both were refused bail.

The four alleged offenders whose charges were previously announced by police have all faced court, two on conspiracy to murder charges. The three men were refused bail while the 17-year-old boy was granted strict conditional bail.

The teenager pleaded not guilty in Children’s Court on Monday to the charge of participating in a criminal group.