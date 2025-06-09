FIPRA Music Awards postponed amid economic pressures

[Photo: FILE]

The 2026 FIPRA Music Awards have been postponed as organisers respond to the current economic climate impacting the country.

The Fiji Performing Rights Association Board of Directors confirmed that the awards night, originally scheduled for 23rd May, will now be held on Saturday, 5th September 2026.

FIPRA says the decision was made to ensure the prestigious event can still be delivered at a high standard without compromising the integrity of the awards.

The Board says extending the timeline will allow organisers to better navigate current economic pressures while continuing to properly honour Fiji’s songwriters, musicians and performers.

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Despite the postponement, FIPRA says it remains fully committed to celebrating the achievements of local artists and providing them with the recognition and platform they deserve.

The association has also thanked its members, partners and supporters for their patience and continued backing of Fiji’s music industry.