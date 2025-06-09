US charges ship operator over Baltimore bridge collapse deaths

Federal prosecutors in the United States have filed criminal charges against the owner and operator of the cargo ship Dali.

The ship crashed into Baltimore’s Key Bridge two years ago, causing it to collapse and killing six people.

The company Synergy Marine and one of its employees are accused of conspiracy, obstruction, and misconduct resulting in death.

Prosecutors say the company misled investigators and failed to report safety risks to the US Coast Guard.

Article continues after advertisement

The company says it will strongly defend itself against the allegations.