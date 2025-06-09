Years of waiting end as Matuku School opens

For years, families in Matuku, Lau were required to send children to Viti Levu for secondary education after Year 8. This led to separation from the vanua and added pressure on families.

That situation has now changed with the commissioning of Matuku Secondary School. The new school allows students to continue their education on the island.

Eighty-year-old Varanisese Gade said families previously had no choice but to send children to Suva for schooling. She said this meant long separation from home and community life.

Gade said earlier requests for a secondary school were made during previous administrations. However, she said those requests were not successful.

Article continues after advertisement

She said the new school now allows children to remain in Matuku while continuing their studies.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the new school addresses a long-standing concern raised by the community. He said families were leaving the island once children reached secondary level.

Radrodro said this trend was noted during a visit to Matuku two years ago. He said the new school now removes the need for children to relocate for education.

He called on the vanua of Matuku to work closely with teachers. He said community support helps teachers deliver quality education.

Radrodro said government support includes teachers, free education, transport assistance and back-to-school programmes. He said the vanua also plays a vital role in supporting student learning.