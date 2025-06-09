Police reject cover-up claims

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says there has been no cover-up in the investigation into the death of late Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

Speaking to the media today, Tudravu says investigators are pursuing two lines of inquiry based on information gathered during the investigation, the circumstances surrounding Racagi’s death and allegations of police involvement.

The Commissioner acknowledged growing public concern following recent court proceedings but maintained that all investigative procedures were properly followed.

Tudravu says investigation files were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before charges were formally laid, describing it as an important process to ensure transparency when cases involve police officers.

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He says this applies whether an officer is a victim or a suspect in an investigation.

The Police Commissioner says he will not comment further on matters currently before the court.

Last week, the court raised serious concerns about the handling of the case, questioning the absence of key documents including post-mortem findings and DNA swab test results sent to New Zealand involving the two accused.

The case continues before the courts.