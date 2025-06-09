Homestay project gives rural women new income boost

Women in Biaugunu Village, Saqani in Cakaudrove are set to benefit from a new homestay initiative aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods.

The programme is part of efforts by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection to boost women’s economic participation through community-based projects aligned with the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025–2030.

The Manutabu Women’s Club has received essential equipment to support its planned homestay project, which is expected to generate steady income for members while also improving accommodation services in the Saqani area for government officials, development partners and visitors.

Divisional Women Interest Officer Ilivani Seruvatu says community projects must be managed with accountability and long-term sustainability in mind.

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She confirms a six-month monitoring period will be carried out to track progress, assess impact and ensure the project remains viable.

The initiative is part of wider government efforts to support entrepreneurship, strengthen rural women’s livelihoods and promote inclusive economic growth in Fiji’s rural and maritime communities.