South Korean director heads 2026 Cannes Film Festival jury

source : reuters

As Cannes Film Festival jury president, South Korean director Park Chan-wook will lead eight other top industry figures in selecting one of 22 films for the prestigious Palme d’Or prize.

South Korean director Park Chan-wook is ‌renowned for his violent, bold films such as “Oldboy,” his first Cannes entry that netted him the second-place prize in 2004 and helped usher in the wave of Korean films that hooked Western audiences.

Following his most recent black comedy salaryman thriller, “No Other Choice,” the ​director is now working on a Western film with actors Pedro Pascal and Matthew McConaughey.

He takes ​over from previous jury president, French actor Juliette Binoche.