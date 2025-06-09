South Korean director heads 2026 Cannes Film Festival jury

source : reuters
As Cannes Film Festival jury president, South Korean director Park Chan-wook will lead eight other top industry figures in selecting one of 22 films for the prestigious Palme d’Or prize.
South Korean director Park Chan-wook is renowned for his violent, bold films such as “Oldboy,” his first Cannes entry that netted him the second-place prize in 2004 and helped usher in the wave of Korean films that hooked Western audiences.
Following his most recent black comedy salaryman thriller, “No Other Choice,” the director is now working on a Western film with actors Pedro Pascal and Matthew McConaughey.
He takes over from previous jury president, French actor Juliette Binoche.
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