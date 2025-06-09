Rice sector steps into NCD battle

Rice Farming.

The growing number of non-communicable disease cases in Fiji, including hypertension and diabetes, can be reduced through healthier food choices and lifestyle changes.

This is according to Fiji Rice Limited’s Dreketi Mill Manager Dr Rajesh Maharaj, who says improving daily diets is critical as the country continues to battle alarming rates of NCD-related deaths.

Dr Maharaj says Fiji Rice Limited is focused not only on providing quality locally-produced rice for consumers, but also on strengthening the local economy by supporting rice farmers across the country.

“80 percent or even more than 80 percent of deaths in Fiji is due to heart disease, one third of the population is hypertensive, one third of the population is obese, 65 percent of population is either obese or overweight and diabetes is around 16 percent in Fiji.”

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Dr Maharaj says while carbohydrates remain an important source of energy, consumers must pay closer attention to the type of carbohydrates they consume daily, stressing that healthier options such as brown rice, porridge, yam and breadfruit can help prevent and control non-communicable diseases.

Rice farmer Esala Qaniuci says rice farming is now becoming an attractive opportunity for local farmers due to strong market demand and the growing focus on healthier food options.

He says the decision to venture into rice farming was influenced by both the income potential and the increasing awareness around healthy eating, adding that rice can become a major commodity for local farmers in the future.

Currently, Fiji Rice Limited purchases Grade A rice at around $1000 per tonne and Grade B rice at approximately $800 per tonne, providing farmers in Vanua Levu with another reliable source of income while contributing to healthier local food production.