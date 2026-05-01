Sulinibau working towards second national outing

After surprisingly earning her debut call-up for Fiji at the FIH World Youth Hockey Festival in the Solomon Islands, 18-year-old Mikila Sulinibau is determined to secure another national selection later this year.

Sulinibau is currently training with an extended Fiji Under-23 women’s squad as they prepare to face a Korean university team touring Fiji in July.

She admits her previous national call-up came as a surprise, but says she has been working hard over the past few weeks to earn another spot in the side for the upcoming series.

Although the matches against the Korean university team are considered exhibition games, Sulinibau believes they will provide valuable preparation for future tournaments.

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“I was shocked when I was named in the team last year, but after that expreience, I really want to go represent Fiji again.”

Balancing school commitments and training has not been easy, she says, but she understands the sacrifices needed if she wants to represent Fiji for a second time.