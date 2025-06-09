Nadoi tailoring business gets $24K boost

[Photo: MINISTRY OF RURAL AND MARITIME DEVELOPMENT/ FACEBOOK]

A family tailoring business in Nadoi Village, Rewa, has been supported by the Government through the Self-Help Programme to strengthen rural entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

The project, worth over $24,000, was officially handed over by the Minister of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Mosese Bulitavu.

The Government support included an industrial sewing machine, sewing materials, and an expanded workspace to help grow the tailoring business run by Eceli Colati and her family in Nadoi Village.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu said the project shows the Government’s commitment to empowering rural families and creating sustainable income opportunities in communities.

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He says that supporting small and family-run businesses through the Self-Help Programme helps increase household incomes, strengthen rural economies, and promote women’s economic empowerment.

Colati has run the tailoring business with her family for 15 years. She manages it with her husband and daughters, while her son oversees other family ventures, such as aquaculture ponds, poultry farming, and a yaqona farm.

Colati said the Government assistance will help improve the family business and enable them to expand their services further.

The project is expected to increase productivity and household income, improve working conditions, and make tailoring services more accessible and affordable.

It will also support skills training and encourage more women and family members to engage in small-scale entrepreneurship and self-employment in the village.

Bulitavu praised Colati and her family for their determination and highlighted their story as an example of rural resilience and innovation.

He also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting rural and maritime communities through practical initiatives that improve livelihoods.