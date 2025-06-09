Fiji Airways expands Canada reach

Executive Traveller

Fiji Airways and Canadian airline WestJet have announced a new codeshare partnership aimed at strengthening air connectivity between Canada and the South Pacific, opening easier travel routes for passengers across both regions.

The agreement allows travellers to book seamless journeys under a single ticket, improving access between Canada, Fiji, and destinations across the wider Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand.

Under the partnership, Fiji Airways will place its “FJ” code on WestJet’s domestic Canadian network, connecting passengers to cities including Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Halifax via key international gateways.

In return, WestJet will place its “WS” code on Fiji Airways’ Vancouver–Nadi flights and onward connections across Fiji’s regional network, including Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah says Canada is an important and growing market for Fiji and the Pacific.

“Canada represents a growing and high-value market for Fiji and the wider Pacific. This partnership with WestJet makes it easier than ever for Canadian travellers to experience the warmth, culture and natural beauty of Fiji,”

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The partnership comes as Fiji Airways expands its Vancouver services, with three weekly year-round flights between Nadi and Vancouver starting June 18.

From September 8, the route will also see the introduction of the Airbus A350, boosting capacity and enhancing passenger experience on one of Fiji’s key long-haul connections.

WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill says the agreement is designed to simplify global travel for passengers.

“Whether they want to immerse themselves in a new culture, connect with loved ones or explore a path less travelled, together we are creating smoother journeys and more travel memories,”

Canadian High Commissioner to Fiji Jennifer Lalonde says the partnership strengthens long-standing ties between the two countries.

“Improved connectivity will make it easier for Canadians to experience the South Pacific while supporting tourism, trade and people-to-people links,”

Passenger demand between Canada and Fiji has grown by 19 percent year-on-year, with many travellers using Vancouver as a gateway to Fiji Airways’ wider network across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Fiji Airways says the partnership will further strengthen its North American reach, supported by its membership in the oneworld alliance, which connects travellers to more than 900 global destinations.

Travel under the new codeshare agreement is now open for booking through both airlines’ official websites.