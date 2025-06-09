Demi Moore urges film industry to adapt to AI at Cannes

source : reuters

Demi Moore urged the film industry to find ways to work ‌with and protect itself from artificial intelligence, instead of fighting a losing battle against it, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony on Tuesday.

“AI is here. And so to fight it is to, in a ​sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to ​find ways in which we can work with it is a more valuable ⁠path to take,” said Moore.

The U.S. actor, who received her first Oscar nomination for ​body horror “The Substance” after its Cannes premiere in 2024, is returning to the festival this year ​as one of nine members of the jury who will hand out the Palme d’Or top prize on May 23.

“Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know,” added Moore, speaking to journalists. “And so my inclination ​would be to say probably not.”

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The festival does not allow generative AI in competition, but ​the conversation about the technology’s role in filmmaking has been a dominant theme at the festival that positions ‌itself ⁠as a gatekeeper of what qualifies as cinema.