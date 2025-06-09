Demi Moore urges film industry to adapt to AI at Cannes

source : reuters
Demi Moore urged the film industry to find ways to work with and protect itself from artificial intelligence, instead of fighting a losing battle against it, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony on Tuesday.
“AI is here. And so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it is a more valuable path to take,” said Moore.
The U.S. actor, who received her first Oscar nomination for body horror “The Substance” after its Cannes premiere in 2024, is returning to the festival this year as one of nine members of the jury who will hand out the Palme d’Or top prize on May 23.
“Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know,” added Moore, speaking to journalists. “And so my inclination would be to say probably not.”
The festival does not allow generative AI in competition, but the conversation about the technology’s role in filmmaking has been a dominant theme at the festival that positions itself as a gatekeeper of what qualifies as cinema.