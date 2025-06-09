Cicia shop closed over hygiene concerns

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is stepping up efforts to protect community health in the Lau Group through regular inspections and strict enforcement of food safety and hygiene standards.

A recent inspection in Cicia led to the temporary closure of a retail shop after health inspectors found it failed to comply with a three-month abatement notice issued to address insanitary conditions.

The Ministry also identified structural defects within the building, raising Occupational Health and Safety concerns and increasing the risk of food contamination.

Health inspectors says the conditions posed a potential threat to customers, particularly in relation to the safe handling and storage of food products.

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The Ministry noted the cooperation of the shop owners, who have been given time to make the necessary improvements before the premises can be reinspected and considered for reopening.

Officials say the action forms part of ongoing monitoring efforts to ensure businesses across the outer islands meet required health and safety standards.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says these measures are aimed at safeguarding families and communities from preventable health risks while ensuring all food businesses operate in clean and safe environments.