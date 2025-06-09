Artisan crafts World Cup trophies while hoping Brazil gets a real one

[Source: Reuters]

Jarbas Meneghini has made more than 3,000 plaster replicas of the soccer World Cup trophy from his workshop ​in Rio de Janeiro, to help fans root for Brazil to ‌bring home the golden original from North America in July.

The 58-year-old craftsman had the idea for his business after he saw then-Brazil captain Dunga lift the trophy at ​the World Cup final in 1994.

“I saw Dunga holding the ​trophy and said I would buy one, but you can’t ⁠find it anywhere,” Meneghini said. “So I decided to make it myself using ​the technical skills I learned doing metalwork.”

He now produces plaster replicas by ​hand, exporting them to 17 countries across the Americas and Europe. The replicas are produced from molds, with some painted in gold and others given a polished chrome ​finish.

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Working near Rio’s famed Maracana soccer stadium, he also sells the ​trophies to tourists and local fans.

“I make thousands of trophies from the same mold. ‌Some are ⁠painted, and others I make more special, with chrome – they stand out more, you can see yourself reflected in them as you kiss them,” he said.

Production rises with every World Cup cycle, driven by renewed hope ​among supporters.

While Brazil ​has won more ⁠World Cup titles than any other nation, it hasn’t lifted the trophy since 2002. But a new opportunity ​is near.

Meneghini has already made 600 trophies ahead of ​this year’s ⁠tournament, which is hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S. and kicks off on June 11. That represents a boost from the 100 to 200 ⁠replicas ​he used to make ahead of the ​World Cup.

“Brazil have gone a long time without winning it,” he said. “Hope is in our hearts ​again.”