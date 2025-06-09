'Fast & Furious' TV series in the works for Peacock

[Source: Reuters]

A television series ​based on the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” movie franchise is being developed for the Peacock ‌streaming service, NBCUniversal (CMCSA.O), said.

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the films, announced that the series was coming to the small screen at a presentation to advertisers at Radio City Music ​Hall.

At the event, Diesel said four TV shows were in the works. An ​NBCUniversal press release distributed later in the day listed only one “Fast & ⁠Furious” show in development.

The actor said he was initially hesitant to commit to sequels ​for “Fast & Furious,” fearing that continuing the story about a group of street racers might prevent the ​original film from ever being considered a classic.

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That concern has since been put to rest: this Wednesday, the Cannes Film Festival will mark the high‑speed franchise’s 25th anniversary with a midnight screening, honoring ​it as a classic.

Diesel will attend the Cannes screening alongside several of his co-stars ​from the films.

Since the first “Fast & Furious” movie in 2001, the 11 films in the series have ‌brought in ⁠more than $7 billion at global box offices.

The celebration of the franchise extends well beyond the screen. A new “Fast & Furious” roller coaster is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood this summer, with another attraction planned for Universal’s Orlando theme parks.

“For the last decade, ​we realized the fans ​want more,” Diesel ⁠said, noting that longtime viewers are eager to see the continuation of the franchise’s legacy characters and storylines.

Diesel praised Donna Langley, chairman ​of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios and chief content officer, who oversees film and television ​programming.

“I had ⁠to wait until it was right,” he said. “It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all. That’s when I knew the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, ⁠and ​what makes us all feel like family would be ​protected in the TV space,” the 58‑year‑old actor said.

The final “Fast & Furious” film is scheduled to debut on March ​17, 2028.