World Bank flags Fiji youth crisis

The World Bank warns that without urgent job creation for young people, Fiji could see rising youth drug involvement over the next decade.

While Fiji is doing better than many Pacific nations in youth employment, the growing drug threat could undermine economic gains and future workforce potential.

World Bank Country Economist for Fiji, Naomi Mathenge, says urgent action is needed now.

Mathenge says Fiji has a critical window to create jobs for young people, warning that failure to act could lead to serious long-term consequences.

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“That’s the danger the team is seeing — the risk of not taking youth job creation into consideration, especially with the opportunities that will emerge over the next decade. If young people are not employed, they may resort to those kinds of activities to cope and distract themselves from unemployment. It also comes down to a loss of dignity from not being economically engaged.”

With Fiji’s youth population growing, concerns remain over whether enough jobs will be available for those entering the workforce.

With youth unemployment remaining slow across the Pacific and more young people set to enter the workforce, World Bank Economist Ruth Nikijuluw is urging Pacific nations to step up and create more employment opportunities.

“In the next 10 years, nine out of the 10 countries with the highest youth populations will be Pacific Island economies. This wave is clearly coming to the region. The question now is whether we can harness it and turn it into an economic opportunity that drives long-term growth.”

Over the past decade, youth participation in education, work, and training in the region has barely changed, raising concerns that inaction could lead to more social problems if job needs are not met.