Reef funding shortfall threatens Pacific climate defence

The United Nations Development Program says Pacific Island countries are struggling to access enough funding to protect coral reefs and coastal ecosystems, despite these being key natural defences against climate change.

UNDP says coral reefs and mangroves help protect communities from storm surges, support fisheries and sustain local economies.

Officials say the Pacific already has workable climate solutions in place, but the biggest challenge is getting enough financial support to expand and maintain them.

In Fiji, projects such as the Shark Reef Marine Reserve and the Fiji Shark Lab are being highlighted as successful examples of conservation supporting both the environment and local livelihoods.

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Pacific leaders are expected to push for greater climate financing during upcoming regional meetings in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.