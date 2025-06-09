Court yet to decide fate of murder accused

Apisai Madigibuli outside court this morning.

The High Court has adjourned its judgment in the case of a man accused of murdering his pregnant wife in Suva.

Apisai Madigibuli appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning, where the court was expected to deliver its ruling.

However, Justice Tuiqereqere informed the court that the judgment was not yet ready as he was still awaiting the full trial transcripts.

The judge said he would need time to review the transcripts and revisit the evidence and submissions presented during the trial before reaching a final decision.

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Madigibuli is charged with the murder of his 25-year-old pregnant wife at the Waimanu Apartments in Suva in 2024.

The matter has been adjourned to May 26, when judgment is expected to be delivered.