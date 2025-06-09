Drua stars lead beach clean-up drive

[Photo Supplied]

Members of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua men’s and women’s teams swapped the rugby field for community service over the weekend, joining ANZ Fiji staff for a clean-up campaign at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi.

More than 40 ANZ employees, including Country Head Sohaib Mahmood, worked alongside Drua players Carletta Yee, Selai Naliva, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu, Mesake Doge, Maika Tuitubou, Motikiai Murray and Mesake Vocevoce as part of a community volunteering initiative aimed at protecting Fiji’s coastline.

The group collected large amounts of litter and plastic waste from the popular beach area, helping restore parts of the shoreline while promoting environmental awareness and collective action.

The initiative also highlighted the growing partnership between ANZ Fiji and the Fijian Drua, with the bank continuing its support of both the men’s and women’s teams through sponsorship, community engagement and financial wellbeing programs.

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Fijian Drua Head of Sales Joseva Vanuaca says the club was proud to support initiatives that make a difference away from rugby.

“We’re proud to stand alongside ANZ and the wider community to support the clean-up campaign at Wailoaloa Beach. Giving back beyond rugby and helping protect the environment is part of the Drua DNA. Having players from both the Women’s and Men’s teams represent the Fijian Drua at this initiative reflects our commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the field.”

ANZ Fiji Country Head Sohaib Mahmood says the event reflected the shared values between the organisation and the Drua.

“Rugby plays a central role in Fiji’s culture, and the Drua represent teamwork, resilience and pride in our communities. It was encouraging to see our people working alongside Drua players in a practical way to give back and help enhance our local environment.”

Mahmood added that ANZ’s partnership with the Drua goes beyond sponsorship, with both organisations committed to creating positive and lasting impacts within local communities.

Meanwhile, Drua will host the NSW Warartahs for their final home game this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4.35pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.