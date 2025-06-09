Rabuka honoured in PNG

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has been conferred one of Papua New Guinea’s highest national honours, the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu, in recognition of his leadership and contribution to strengthening regional ties in the Pacific.

The honour was bestowed by Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae at State House yesterday, acknowledging Rabuka’s role in deepening bilateral relations between Fiji and Papua New Guinea, as well as his broader efforts in advancing Pacific regional cooperation.

The award also recognises his leadership in promoting shared priorities among Pacific nations, including ocean governance, climate resilience, security, trade, and sustainable development.

In receiving the honour, Prime Minister Rabuka expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Papua New Guinea, particularly Prime Minister James Marape, for the recognition and hospitality extended to him and the Fiji delegation.

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He says the award reflects the enduring friendship and shared Melanesian heritage between the two countries, as well as a long-standing commitment to regional unity.

“This honour is not mine alone, but one shared with the chiefs and the people of Fiji and all those who continue to work towards a stronger and more united Pacific family,” Rabuka said.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island nations on key regional priorities, stressing the importance of unity in addressing common challenges facing the region.

The Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu is among Papua New Guinea’s highest honours, awarded to individuals who have made distinguished contributions to the nation and the wider Pacific region.