Singh urges unity and social cohesion through Girmit reflection

[Photo: FILE]

Calls for unity and a stronger national identity have taken centre stage as Government leaders use the Girmit legacy to reinforce messages of social cohesion and shared belonging in Fiji’s multicultural society.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says the Girmit story should not only be remembered as a history of hardship, but also as a foundation for unity among all communities in Fiji.

Singh says the indentured labour system brought people from India to Fiji under false promises, where they endured years of suffering and hard labour. However, he stressed that their sacrifice ultimately contributed to building the nation.

He says more than 66,000 people were brought under the Girmit system, many of whom faced difficult journeys, illness, and harsh plantation work upon arrival.

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Despite this painful history, Singh highlighted that Fiji’s strength today lies in how communities came together over time.

“Our iTaukei brothers and sisters accepted them, and that is why the country prospered.”

Singh emphasised that Girmit history must now be used as a tool to strengthen unity rather than division, especially in a diverse nation like Fiji.

He said the Government’s approach through the Ministry for Multi-Ethnic Affairs is focused on building bridges between communities and encouraging respect for all cultural and religious backgrounds.

“We are trying to bring the gap closer, to make sure everybody lives in harmony and works hand in hand.”

He adds that there is no place for discrimination or separation in Fiji’s future, stressing that cooperation is key to national progress.

Singh says Fiji’s future remains bright if all communities continue to work together, noting that there is enough opportunity and land for shared prosperity.

The Minister also urged citizens to reject hatred and division, warning against actions that threaten social harmony.