Moss soaks in home-soil Oceania experience

Marseleima Moss.

Team Fiji swimmer Marseleima Moss is embracing the challenge of competing against some of the Pacific’s best swimmers while enjoying the rare opportunity to race in front of a passionate home crowd at the Oceania Swimming Championships in Suva.

Despite admitting the competition has not unfolded exactly the way she had hoped, the Australia-based swimmer says representing Fiji on home soil has been a special experience as the championships conclude tonight at the Aquatic Centre.

Moss says the support from local fans has made the event memorable and motivating for Team Fiji athletes.

“It hasn’t been the meet I expected, but me being at home in front of the crowd, it’s really exciting. Seeing everyone from Fiji cheer for us is really fun.”

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The talented swimmer, who trains in Australia, highlighted the intensity of competition throughout the meet, saying no race could be taken lightly with strong swimmers from across the Pacific all pushing for top performances and personal bests.

Moss added that the championships have also provided valuable lessons early in the season as she continues to build towards future competitions.

She competed in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle and relay events during the championships.

While she is still chasing a medal, Moss remains hopeful Team Fiji can finish strongly in tonight’s 4x100m medley relay.

“No medals yet, but I’m hoping we can get one tonight. Even if we don’t, it’s still going to be a great race and fun competing in front of the home crowd.”

Moss will return to Australia next Monday before resuming training, but plans to spend time with teammates and family after the championships.

She also thanked her parents, coaches and supporters for helping her reach this level, saying their encouragement has played a major role in her swimming journey.

The finals will start at 6.30pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.