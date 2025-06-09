Tudravu dismisses claims of Police-RFMF rift

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has dismissed claims of a rift between the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, saying both institutions remain united in the fight against crime and ongoing investigations.

Speaking today, Tudravu labelled the claims as false and revealed he had just returned from a joint briefing with RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai, where support for the Joint Task Force was reaffirmed.

The Commissioner says the Joint Task Force continues to focus on intelligence sharing, operational planning and ground support across all five policing divisions to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks.

Tudravu also provided an update on investigations into the death of Jone Vakarise, confirming that house-to-house inquiries, witness statements, forensic work and digital analysis are ongoing.

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He says no arrests have been made so far.

The Police Commissioner also confirmed investigations are continuing into recent security breaches at RFMF installations in Lautoka and Nabua, with several leads currently being pursued through intelligence and forensic analysis.

Tudravu acknowledged growing public concern over the lack of updates but stressed that releasing details prematurely could compromise investigations and the justice process.

“I am calling for patience and understanding and the support of the Joint Task Force and the investigation team. Major developments will be released in due course.”

He also rejected allegations of a cover-up in the investigation into the death of late Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

Tudravu says investigators are examining both the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death and allegations of police involvement.

He says the investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before charges were laid to ensure transparency, particularly in cases involving police officers.

The Commissioner also issued a warning over what he described as “cowardly” social media attacks targeting police officers and the integrity of the Fiji Police Force.

He says legal avenues will be pursued against individuals spreading allegations without credible evidence, adding the Police Force will not be used to advance personal or political agendas.