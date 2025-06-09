London rooftop set to become star exhibit

[Source: Reuters]

The London rooftop where The Beatles played their final ​impromptu gig will be immortalised by a new ‌museum dedicated to the band which is due to open next year.

“The Beatles at 3 Savile Row” will give music fans ​the chance to explore the building where “Let It ​Be” was recorded, with the former headquarters of ⁠their record company Apple Corps Ltd to be converted ​into a shrine to the band.

Formed in Liverpool in 1960, ​The Beatles sold more than 600 million records worldwide, capturing the cultural upheaval of the era, influencing generations of artists and ​creating a musical legacy that endures to this day.

In ​1969, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr played what ‌turned ⁠out to be their farewell gig, performing “Get Back” and a number of other songs before the police arrived and told them to turn down the volume.

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“There are ​so many special ​memories within ⁠the walls, not to mention the rooftop,” McCartney said in a statement on Monday.

As ​well as a recreation of the original studio ​where “Let ⁠It Be” was recorded, there will be material from Apple Corps’ archives and exhibitions, allowing fans to set foot ⁠in ​the building which forms part of ​their London story.

“Wow, it’s like coming home,” Starr said in the statement.