Pacific leadership pulls PM into key talks

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Pacific leadership responsibilities and the cost of overseas travel have prompted continued participation in key regional meetings, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka is attending the Melanesian Spearhead Group meeting in Papua New Guinea, noting that member countries, including PNG and the MSG, have agreed to fund travel for all delegates.

He said Fiji continues to play a leading role in the Pacific, with countries such as Australia and New Zealand looking to its leadership.

Because of this, he said Fiji must remain present in regional forums.

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“When such requests are made, ministers will be allowed to travel. We want the public to understand that some ministers will continue to undertake overseas travel when it is necessary to attend important international meetings.”

Rabuka also confirmed he has been invited by the new Japanese Prime Minister, saying Fiji’s presence is required in regional and international forums focused on protecting the Pacific and its people.

On overseas travel, Rabuka said he had earlier directed ministers and officials to scale back trips due to cost concerns.

However, he said recent engagements with Australian ministers Penny Wong and Pat Conroy reinforced that while virtual meetings are useful, some discussions require leaders to be present in person.

Rabuka states ministers would still be allowed to travel when attendance is necessary for important international meetings.