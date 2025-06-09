Man jailed for beating wife with metal stake

A Lautoka man has been jailed for attacking his wife with a metal stake in front of their children after an argument over childcare.

He was sentenced by the High Court in Lautoka to two years imprisonment for the assault, with one year suspended for three years.

The court heard the man repeatedly struck his wife on the head and body with a metal stake used for husking coconuts in December last year.

Their two young sons pleaded with him to stop during the attack.

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The victim suffered head injuries, bruising and a hand deformity.

The court said domestic violence remains a major concern in Fiji and offenders must face punishment that reflects society’s outrage.