Girmit legacy still shapes Fiji, says academic

The legacy of Girmit continues to shape the identity and future of many Indo-Fijians, according to Shaista Shameem.

Professor Shameem says her own life and academic journey were deeply influenced by her family’s Girmit history, including her great-grandmother’s experience as an indentured labourer.

“Everything that I have done in my entire life has been shaped by Girmit.”

The University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor says her research into women in the indenture system helped her better understand the struggles and resilience of Girmit descendants.

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However, she says it is important to move away from seeing Indo-Fijians only as victims of history.

“Yes, there was cruelty and suffering, but constantly identifying ourselves as victims limits how we are seen and how we see ourselves.”

She says while the Girmit system involved suffering and hardship, the focus should now shift towards empowerment, justice and recognition.

Professor Shameem adds that Girmit should not only be remembered for pain, but also for the strength and contribution of those who helped shape modern Fiji.