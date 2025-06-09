Nurses urged to stay strong amid healthcare pressures

CWM Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra has assured nurses that hospital management and the Health Ministry remain in active discussions with the Fiji Nurses Association as concerns continue within the health sector.

Speaking during International Nurses Day celebrations, Dr Nasedra told nurses that while improvements have already begun, better things are still to come, with a key meeting scheduled at the Ministry headquarters today.

He reminded nurses that beyond the pressures of the job, nursing is both a personal dream and a divine calling.

Dr Nasedra reflected on the origins of nursing, saying the profession was born out of war and suffering, where nurses stood at the centre of chaos to comfort, care and heal.

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He says when healthcare becomes tougher, nursing remains at the heart of the system.

Meanwhile, CWM Hospital Director of Nursing Luisa Wauca acknowledged the intense strain nurses have faced in recent months.

Wauca says ongoing pressures have tested the strength, patience, determination and loyalty of nurses, but despite the challenges, they have continued to show remarkable resilience.

She called for nurses to be recognised not only through words of appreciation, but through meaningful action and support.