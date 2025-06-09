FCCC nears decision on proposed EFL fuel surcharge

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it is in the final stages of deciding on a proposed electricity fuel surcharge increase by Energy Fiji Limited.

EFL has proposed an interim fuel surcharge increase of about 11 cents per kilowatt hour, blaming rising global fuel prices and ongoing international supply chain pressures.

The FCCC says it has consulted with government stakeholders, consumer groups and businesses, including the Consumer Council of Fiji, Fiji Council of Social Services and the Fiji Commerce and

Employers Federation, to assess the possible impact on households and businesses.

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The commission says it is trying to balance consumer affordability with the need to maintain reliable electricity services across the country.

A final decision is expected to be announced soon.