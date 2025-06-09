PM urges reflection ahead of Girmit Day

[File Photo]

Commemorations for the 147th Girmit Day will be observed in a more restrained form across Fiji this year, amid ongoing national challenges.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there will be no major national celebration, with events instead to be held at various centres around the country, reflecting current circumstances while still allowing space for remembrance.

“We must reflect on the journey since the arrival of the Girmitiyas, understanding what happened at the beginning and how far we have come. Girmit Day should stand as a reminder of resilience, built on faith, patience, and hard work.”

Rabuka called for deeper reflection on the Girmitiyas’ journey since their arrival, saying the period remains a defining chapter in Fiji’s history.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Girmit Day should serve as a reminder of resilience shaped by faith, patience, and hard work, values that continue to guide communities today and must be passed on to younger generations.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the suffering endured under the indenture system, referring to the story of Kunti, remembered in Girmitiya oral history for resisting exploitation and abuse during colonial rule.

She is said to have died at the Wainibokasi River in 1913, an act widely regarded as a symbol of dignity and resistance, with a mandir now standing at the site in her memory.

Rabuka says discussions between Fiji, India, and British colonial authorities later acknowledged these injustices, leading to the abolition of the indenture system in 1916.

He adds the legacy of the Girmitiyas must be honoured, noting the achievements of their descendants who now contribute across key sectors including education, health, law, engineering, and business.

Rabuka says their journey from hardship to progress has helped shape modern Fiji and strengthened a shared national identity built on resilience and contribution.