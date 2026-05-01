Late call-up fuels Seruvatu’s Oceania Swimming journey

Team Fiji swimmer Maki’uti Seruvatu is making the most of his opportunity at the Oceania Swimming Championships in Suva after earning a late call-up to the national side.

The Nasigatoka, Rewa lad says he did not initially expect to compete at the championship, but made sure he was ready when the opportunity came.

Seruvatu revealed he spent close to a year preparing for the competition and pushed himself through intense training sessions leading into the event.

“It’s a good competition, gives us a good push to see where we’re at.”

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The Team Fiji rep said racing against swimmers from across the Pacific has been a valuable experience and has motivated him to test himself against some of the region’s best talent.

Seruvatu is competing in several events at the championships, including the 200m Individual Medley, 50m freestyle, the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay and the 4x100m men’s relay, with finals still ahead for him.

The swimmer also shared his inspiring journey into the sport, revealing he first took up swimming at the age of five to help manage asthma before beginning competitive swimming at seven years old.

By the age of 10, Seruvatu had already made his debut in competition and has continued to build his career in the pool ever since.

He also spoke proudly about his Cook Islands heritage, saying it has been special competing alongside family members representing the Cook Islands at the championships.

Seruvatu said reconnecting with his Cook Islands family through swimming has made this year’s Oceania Championships even more meaningful.

The Oceania Swimming Championships wraps up tonight and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports at 6.30pm.