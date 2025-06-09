Nurses crisis deepens

Fiji’s health system is under growing pressure as nurses continue to raise concerns over staffing shortages, long working hours, unpaid overtime, and working conditions across the country.

CWM Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Luke Nasedra says urgent discussions are ongoing between the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Nurses Association as the sector grapples with long-standing workforce and industrial issues that have intensified in recent months.

He says while nurses marked International Nurses Day, senior health officials and union representatives were simultaneously locked in negotiations in Suva to address grievances raised since last year.

Dr Nasedra confirmed one key development from the talks is the approval of overtime payments for nurses and healthcare workers dating back to January, describing it as a step toward addressing concerns raised by frontline staff.

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However, he acknowledged that staffing shortages remain a major challenge, placing added pressure on an already stretched workforce.

“Yes, there is a shortage of nurses, there is a shortage of healthcare workers, and we’ve been given the assurance that there is a recruitment process that is currently happening to get in the nurses who are available to join the workforce.”

Dr Nasedra says authorities are working to bring in more nurses to ease the burden on existing staff, amid growing demand on the public health system.

Meanwhile, CWM Hospital Director of Nursing Dr Luisa Wauca delivered a strong tribute to nurses, describing them as the backbone of Fiji’s healthcare system and the “unseen heroes of healthcare.”

She says nurses continue to serve under immense pressure, showing resilience and compassion despite daily challenges.

Dr Wauca is calling for stronger investment in nursing, improved support systems, and urgent collective action to safeguard the future of healthcare in Fiji.