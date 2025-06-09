Lupus study highlights alarming trend

Health officials and advocates mark International Lupus Day in Suva.

A new study conducted by Colonial War Memorial Hospital has revealed alarming lupus figures in Fiji, with the annual incidence rate estimated at 2.4 per 100,000 people.

Speaking during International Lupus Day celebrations at Albert Park, Deputy Dean of the Umanand Prasad Medical School at University of Fiji, Dr Samuela Korovou, says the findings highlight the urgent need for stronger awareness, early intervention, and long-term support for patients living with the disease.

Korovou says the statistics are concerning for a country with a population of less than a million people.

“It may be a challenge for the Ministry of Health, but it is clear that statistically it calls for action. They reveal not only high occurrence of the disease, but also devastating outcomes for our warriors and their families.”

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He says the study also found that within two years of diagnosis, nearly 40 percent of young lupus patients had developed kidney failure, while another 39.4 percent had either died or become dependent on dialysis.

“These are not just clinical statistics. We need to ensure lupus remains visible, not only for today, but for the years to come.”

Ministry of Health Deputy Secretary for Hospital Services Dr Mike Kama says lupus must be better reflected in Fiji’s health data, planning, budgeting, and policy development to improve patient care and outcomes.

Kama says the ministry is also focused on strengthening early detection and referral systems while expanding specialist training and support services across the country.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that makes your immune system damage organs and tissue throughout your body. It causes inflammation that can affect your skin, joints, blood and organs like your kidneys, lungs and heart.