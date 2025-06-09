Shakira unveils official World Cup song 'Dai Dai'

[Source: Reuters]

Colombian singer Shakira unveiled the official song for the 2026 World Cup, “Dai Dai”.

The 49-year-old posted a video ‌on Instagram on Thursday from Brazil’s Maracana stadium to tease the track, which features Nigerian singer ​Burna Boy. The song will be ​released on 14 May.

In the footage, the ⁠singer appears alongside a group of ​dancers dressed in the colours of several ​of the national teams taking part in the tournament, which will be held from June 11 to ​July 19 in Mexico, the United States ​and Canada.

The video also features the official match balls ‌from ⁠the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, apparently referencing the tournaments in which Shakira played a prominent role musically.

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The Latin pop ​star had ​also performed ⁠the official song for the 2010 World Cup in South ​Africa – Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

She ​performed ⁠her hit Hips Don’t Lie and La La La (Brazil 2014) during ceremonies at the 2006 ⁠World ​Cup in Germany and ​2014 tournament in Brazil respectively.