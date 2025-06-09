Pacific economies urged to create jobs

The World Bank is urging Pacific countries to invest in jobs, infrastructure, and water security as more young people prepare to enter the workforce.

In its latest Pacific Economic Update, the Bank says the region still has a narrow window to move beyond repeated crisis response and build stronger long-term growth.

The report stresses the need for better infrastructure, improved services, stronger skills development, and a more supportive environment for private investment.

World Bank Division Director for the North and South Pacific Stephen N. Ndegwa says the Pacific’s current growth model is no longer creating enough opportunities for its growing youth population.

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“Creating more and better jobs, especially for women and youth, will be critical to building resilience and supporting stronger long-term growth in a more uncertain world.”

The report outlines a “jobs-first” strategy focused on strengthening sectors such as water, energy, transport, digital connectivity, and skills development.

It identifies tourism, agribusiness, fisheries, health and care services, resilient infrastructure, and digital services as sectors with strong job creation potential.

The update also highlights reliable water systems as a key driver of economic growth, linking water security to productivity in tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and other industries.

The findings align with the recently launched Water Forward initiative, which identifies water insecurity as a major constraint to economic activity across the Pacific.