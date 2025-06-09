Military patrol seen at PRB Mead Road property

A video widely circulated on social media shows military personnel patrolling a Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Nabua early this morning.

The footage shows armed and masked men moving through the area, with police vehicles also spotted at the scene.

The property has previously come under scrutiny over allegations involving some tenants and illicit drug activity.

Both the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have earlier confirmed joint operations targeting the country’s drug crisis.

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The PRB had also recently stated that occupants at the Mead Road property are now considered squatters, after no extension was granted for them to remain on the site.

FBC News is seeking confirmation from both Police and the RFMF on the reported operation.