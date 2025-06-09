Police yet to crack late Vakarisi's case

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says no arrests have been made so far in relation to the alleged murder of Jone Vakarisi, despite ongoing investigations involving forensic and digital analysis.

Speaking during a media briefing this afternoon, Tudravu says investigators continue to carry out house-to-house inquiries, collect witness statements, and examine forensic evidence as the probe intensifies.

He says digital forensic analysis is also being conducted as police work to establish further leads in the case.

The Commissioner adds that investigations into security breaches at RFMF installations in Lautoka and Nabua are also ongoing, with authorities following several intelligence-led leads.

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Tudravu acknowledged growing public concern over the lack of updates surrounding the investigations but stressed that police cannot disclose every detail of the process.

He says releasing sensitive information could jeopardize the integrity of investigations and compromise the justice process.

The Police Commissioner is now calling for patience, understanding, and continued public support for the joint taskforce and investigation teams handling the cases.