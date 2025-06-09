Island schools get skills and digital boost

Students and teachers in the Yasayasa Moala group are set to benefit from improved learning support as government efforts continue to strengthen education in maritime schools.

The upgrade focuses not just on infrastructure, but also on practical skills training and digital access to learning.

During a recent visit, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro and ministry officials delivered agricultural, carpentry, joinery and industrial arts equipment to Yasayasa Moala College, giving students more hands-on training opportunities linked to real-world skills.

The school has also been connected to the Moodle online learning platform, improving access to digital education for both students and teachers in the maritime region.

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Curriculum officers worked with teachers to strengthen Mathematics and English delivery, aiming to lift classroom learning outcomes.

Ministry HR and IT teams also assisted staff with employment and FEMIS support, ensuring teachers receive both professional and technical backing.

Officials say the combined upgrades are part of ongoing efforts to bridge the education gap between maritime schools and urban centres.