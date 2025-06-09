Khan to take plea next month

King Khan outside court today.

The Suva High Court has further remanded Imran Khan who is also known as King Khan and a plea date has been set for next month.

Khan appeared before High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe this morning. He was represented by Jerry Dinati while Moira Konrote appeared for the State.

State counsel sought more time from the court to file disclosures and additional information.

Justice Rajasinghe told Khan’s lawyer, Dinati to come prepared with admitted facts if his client will be pleading not guilty. The judge gave the state 14 days from today to file its disclosures and additional information.

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While, Dinati sought 14 days thereafter for plea. Dinati did not object to khan being remanded for more than 14 days when asked by the Judge. The lawyer stated that he will be filing bail application for Khan soon.

Khan is charged with one count of contravention of a restraining order after allegedly disposing of a vehicle that was subject to an initial restraining order under a civil matter.

The order covered a $400,000 property, cash held in a bank account, and four vehicles. It is alleged that he facilitated the transfer of the vehicle registration KNGKHN to his brother, Ifran Khan, thereby breaching a restraining order issued in 2023.

The matter will be called again on June 11th.