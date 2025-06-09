Attempted murder and abuse cases before courts

A 32-year-old man is accused of a violent domestic attack. He allegedly struck his de facto partner with firewood and poured boiling water over her body. The case is among several serious High Court filings in April 2026.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed 16 indictments. These involve 36 counts of non-sexual offences. A total of 27 accused persons and 21 victims are recorded.

The domestic case is part of a wider set of violent matters. These include manslaughter, attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson and robbery.

In another domestic matter, a 52-year-old man is charged with manslaughter. He allegedly assaulted his five-year-old niece in 2024. The child later died from her injuries.

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A 45-year-old man also faces charges of acts with intent to cause grievous harm. He is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill his wife. A 29-year-old man is charged with attempted arson, assault and breach of a domestic violence restraining order. He allegedly tried to set fire to his father’s home.

Attempted murder charges were laid in two separate cases. In one, four accused allegedly attacked a 61-year-old man. They are also accused of kidnapping him and a 20-year-old woman. Property was also damaged during the incident.

In another case, two men were charged over an alleged attempt to kill a 30-year-old man. One accused was later removed from proceedings. This followed insufficient evidence.

Assault-related cases include a 39-year-old man accused of striking a 21-year-old man with timber. An 18-year-old man is also charged. He allegedly attacked his girlfriend’s ex-husband during a village dispute.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man is accused of setting a victim on fire. He allegedly poured petrol on a 22-year-old man. The victim suffered severe burns. A 38-year-old man is also charged with unlawful wounding. He allegedly attacked a man with a cane knife.

A 49-year-old man faces sacrilege charges. He is accused of breaking into a temple. Religious idols were allegedly damaged.

Drug-related proceedings in the Vatia case were discontinued. Two accused were granted immunity. Three matters were also withdrawn through nolle prosequi due to insufficient evidence or immunity decisions.